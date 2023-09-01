Drought worsens across the entire area heading into September

(WHSV) - With the most recent drought monitor update on August 31, 2023, nearly the entire area is now under a moderate drought. A severe drought looms across part of northern Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

With the current weather pattern the drought is expected to continue. The overall pattern into the next few weeks is not favorable for substantial rain unless we can get a tropical system. Prepare for the drought to continue. We are also into the time of year where summer time thunderstorms are ending so unless we can get strong cold fronts or a tropical system, the overall setup isn’t favorable for rain at this time.

HOW MUCH RAIN IS NEEDED TO END THE DROUGHT?

As of August 31, this is how much rain is needed to end the current drought:

As of August 31, 2023 (WHSV)

Virginia DEQ has the Shenandoah Valley categorized in a drought warning at this time. What this means is that it’s time to start conserving water and watching water usage. Some localities may decide to impose water restrictions so be aware of that and be sure to follow your locality for updates. More details from the Virginia DEQ site are listed here.

How long has it been since the drought was this bad?

From what we can tell, according to the historical Palmer drought index, it looks like the last time the entire area was in a moderate drought or worst, would have been summer into fall of 2010 with a slight improvement into early 2011. Now from time to time over the last 13 years some of our counties have been as dry as a moderate drought, but this is the last time the drought was this bad, and this widespread.

Here’s a look at some of the worst local historic droughts across our area:

