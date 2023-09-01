Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Fatal ATV Crash in Churchville

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Churchville volunteer fire rescue tells said a person died earlier Thursday in a single ATV crash on Stover Shop Road.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. and officials have not released any details about the victim.

Virginia State Police have taken over the case and the crash remains under investigation.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grottoes Police Department Chief Jason Sullivan says on August 29 they received a call about a...
Man arrested after attempted abduction in Grottoes, police say
Virginia State Police confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday...
Pedestrian killed in Rockingham County Crash
Travis Brown Mugshot.
Travis Brown found guilty
The Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Woman hit, killed by car in Rockingham County, VSP says
SNP has temporarily banned fishing in the park while drought conditions continue to impact...
Fishing temporarily suspended in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

FILE - Longtime R.E. Lee High boys basketball coach Paul Hatcher on the sidelines during his...
‘He’s going to be missed.’ Paul Hatcher leaves behind lasting legacy
Shenandoah County Fair provides entertainment for the whole family
SNP has temporarily banned fishing in the park while drought conditions continue to impact...
Fishing temporarily suspended in Shenandoah National Park
Medical generic
Meningococcal Disease Outbreak in Virginia
Fishing temporarily suspended in Shenandoah National Park