‘He’s going to be missed.’ Paul Hatcher leaves behind lasting legacy

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Not only is Paul Hatcher one of the most well known figures in Staunton, he was one of the all-time greats in The Commonwealth.

The Virginia High School League’s all-time winningest high school basketball coach died last Friday. He was 80 years old.

Although Hatcher was known as the legendary basketball coach at R.E. Lee High, his impact in the Staunton community goes far beyond basketball.

”As the mayor so greatly stated in his statement, Dad taught most everybody how to drive,” said Jarrett Hatcher, Paul’s son.

Hatcher was the driver’s education teacher at Lee High for 40 years, almost as long as he was the school’s basketball coach.

The basketball coach’s journey begins in 1942 in Henry County, Va., the year Hatcher was born. He’d go on to attend Bridgewater College where he played basketball and golf. After that, Hatcher came to Staunton and shortly after, he became the varsity boys basketball coach.

“Dad loved this community,” said Jarrett Hatcher. “He’s going to be missed. He loved Staunton and became a native.”

When Hatcher became head coach in 1968, it’s a position he’d hold for 43 years. He racked up 897 wins, the most in VHSL history. In addition, Hatcher won four state championships and had an 85-game winning streak from 2003 to 2006. Hatcher led Lee to three undefeated seasons.

While Hatcher made coaching look easy, it was anything but a cake walk. He demanded excellence. Those who played under Hatcher say he hated losing more than he enjoyed winning.

Current Staunton boys basketball coach Terrell Mickens played for Hatcher from 2007-11. He remembers one instance specifically where Hatcher had high demands.

“We played one of the surrounding areas. One of our rivalries. We beat them by 30,” said Mickens. “The next day, we got kicked out of practice because everything had to be perfected.”

However, it’s those high standards that made players dream of playing for Hatcher.

“When I got here, it’s like he’s a ghost,” said Mickens. “You’re in his presence and you just want to please him. everybody wanted to play as hard as they could for Coach Hatcher.”

When it was all set and done, Hatcher would go on to be inducted into five different Hall of Fames. His success was unprecedented.

“How many people coach most of their career in a gym named for them?” asks son Jarrett. “That’s usually an accolade that’s given later in the career or even after death.”

Although Hatcher’s legacy lives on each time you walk into the gym at Staunton High, former players believe it’s their duty to uphold his legacy.

“I hope he’s looking down on me and he’s proud of me,” said Mickens. “As a coach coming from this area, that would mean the world to everyone. We just love Coach Paul.”

The City of Staunton has declared Friday, Sept. 1 Paul Hatcher Day. City flags will fly at half-staff. A Celebration of Life will take place for Hatcher on the same day at Staunton High School beginning at 6:30 p.m.

