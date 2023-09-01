JMU’s Hudson receiving high praise leading into season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Taji Hudson hasn’t taken long make an immediate impact within the James Madison football program.

Hudson, a transfer wide receiver from East Carolina, has impressed head coach Curt Cignetti during fall camp. Leading into the season opener against Bucknell, Hudson is listed first on the depth chart at wide receiver, opposite Reggie Brown.

“He’s a big target that works hard,” said Cignetti. “He’s smart. He’s motivated. He moves well. He’s had a good camp. He’s been very consistent.

According to Cignetti, Hudson was with the first-team at East Carolina before that program brought in another wide receiver from the transfer portal. That’s allowed for Hudson to make the most of his opportunity at JMU.

“I feel like I’ve made a lot of strides. Still have a lot more strides to make,” said Hudson.

Hudson says a big reason he’s been able to acclimate himself so quickly to the JMU offense is his previous experience playing quarterback. He says what drew him to JMU was the high level of competition, whether it’s in the wide receiver room or facing defensive backs in practice.

“They’ve put me to the test 100% each and every day,” said Hudson. “[Devyn Coles,] Chauncey [Logan], the freshman, [D’Angelo] Ponds. Whoever it is, they’ve helped me each and everyday become better. Try to learn them and just become a better receiver. Sharpen up my game.”

JMU opens the season Saturday afternoon against Bucknell. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

