Road safety tips for Labor Day weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Labor Day weekend has arrived, which means the roads are busier than usual.

With more traffic comes a higher risk of crashes.

AAA Mid Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean said they responded to six thousand road emergencies last year.

He said there are ways to limit your risk and it starts with limiting your distractions.

“Our cellphones is the worst one, so we want to make sure that we’re focusing on not letting that distract us from the road. looking from the road for just two seconds or more doubles our risk of a crash.” Dean said.

Other distractions could be your passengers, pets, or eating or drinking while driving.

Dean said being aware of your surroundings is also important.

Drivers should also keep in mind the new move-over laws that went into effect earlier this summer.

“We actually changed the move-over law to also include any stationary vehicles with its hazard lights on, flares, or warning signs. So, whenever you see anyone on the side of the roadway, get over, give them that space so that they can be safe there.” Dean said.

If you come across a driver showing signs of road rage, Dean said you should avoid that driver at all costs. The main objective is staying safe.

