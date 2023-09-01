Rockingham County Public Schools emphasizing attendance

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools placing emphasis on attendance.

East Rockingham High School stated in a back-to-school letter that it was below the Virginia Department of Education’s standards for attendance.

Marc Sweigart, Principal of East Rockingham said " We scored a level 3, which is below standard. Our chronic absentee rate, when it is above 25% of the student population you get graded as below standard.”

The school is placing emphasis on the importance of being in the classroom and wants everyone to work together to improve student attendance, said Sweigart.

“We have started off the school year with absenteeism, student absenteeism as our main theme. We start with student meetings, all of our teachers are discussing it with students and communicate with the families,” said Sweigart.

Sweigart said if students are not in school, they are missing important and beneficial instruction as well as the social aspect of being around their friends.

” This is not just a student problem. It’s a student, family, teacher, an administrator’s problem, it’s a school problem, so we need to work together to find solutions to improving student attendance,” said Sweigart.

Sweigart said absenteeism is the only area where the school scored below standard.

Marcy Williams said prior to COVID attendance had been excellent across all of its school divisions, but there has been a setback and they are recovering. She said attendance has been an issue with multiple schools in the division.

“17 school days would be considered chronically absent for Rockingham County. Its 10% of the school year and we attend 175 school days,” said Williams.

Williams said missing school can cause a student to fall behind academically.

”Two days a month of missed school can affect a student’s academic progress, two days a month would mean that a student could potentially miss 17 days in a school year which would make them chronically absent,” said Williams.

Williams said there are studies that show if students have good attendance in the first month, they are likely to set good habits for themselves and continue to do well all year.

She said families should schedule long weekends and trips according to when students have breaks, so they don’t miss instruction and get behind in schoolwork.

