September Weather Stats

Weather averages and extremes for the month
Weather averages and extremes for the month.
Weather averages and extremes for the month.(WHSV)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV)- September 1st marks the beginning on Meteorological Fall- meteorologists break up the seasons into groups of three based on temperature cycles.

The morning of September 1st, 2023 sure felt like fall as several spots fell into the 40s, but the month’s record coldest low is 26 in 1974!

Monthly averages and records
Monthly averages and records(WHSV)

We really need rain this September as our viewing area is in a drought, which is worsening, however the immediate forecast is not favorable for precipitation.

You can read more on the drought here.

Here are the wettest and driest Septembers on record.

The wettest and driest Septembers on record.
The wettest and driest Septembers on record.(WHSV)

