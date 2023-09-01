Shenandoah County Fair provides entertainment for the whole family

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Fair is in full swing this week with lots of fun things for people to do.

“We have kids day here today, so there’s a lot of magicians and a lot of kids things to do,” said Allen Gochenour, president of the Shenandoah County Fair, “tomorrow we got Chris Tomlin, who is a Christian artist and we’re very excited to have him and then on Saturday night we’re wrapping up with Russell Dickerson of country music.”

The Shenandoah County Fair is a big operation, and it wouldn’t be possible without the work of volunteers.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without volunteers, for sure,” added Gochenour, “we have a lot of paid people, but have a lot of volunteers also. You start down at the barns and you go all the way to the carnival area, they’re volunteers that do something everywhere, so we couldn’t do it without our volunteers.”

The Shenandoah County Fair will run until Saturday when country music star Russell Dickerson wraps up the week.

“Come out and enjoy the fair, we got two more nights, and have fun, come out and enjoy.”

