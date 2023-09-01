Cream of the Crop
Two third quarter goals lift JMU over Columbia 3-2

James Madison field hockey coach Christy Morgan encourages the Dukes against Columbia on Sept....
James Madison field hockey coach Christy Morgan encourages the Dukes against Columbia on Sept. 1, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a defensive battle the first 30 minutes of play, the James Madison field hockey team scored three times in the second half to win their home opener 3-2 over Columbia.

Cassidy Strittmatter and Mia Julian both scored goals in the third quarter to give the Dukes a 2-0 lead. Tori Carawan added a goal in the fourth quarter for the Dukes.

James Madison is at No. 12 Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon.

