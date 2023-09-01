Two third quarter goals lift JMU over Columbia 3-2
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a defensive battle the first 30 minutes of play, the James Madison field hockey team scored three times in the second half to win their home opener 3-2 over Columbia.
Cassidy Strittmatter and Mia Julian both scored goals in the third quarter to give the Dukes a 2-0 lead. Tori Carawan added a goal in the fourth quarter for the Dukes.
James Madison is at No. 12 Wake Forest on Sunday afternoon.
