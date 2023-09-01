Cream of the Crop
Update on Augusta County’s new Parks and Rec facility

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s new Parks and Recreation facility construction is making progress.

The new parks and recreation facility is one of multiple construction projects in the works for the county. Assistant County Administrator, Candy Hensley, said construction began in the spring

The new facility will be in the back of the Augusta County Government Center with separate entrances, and Hensley said the project is around 60% complete.

“We are doing very well we have dry wall up we are waiting for some sprinkler work to be done and waiting on HVAC equipment and so forth,” said Hensley.

Hensley said the Parks and Recreation facility is scheduled to be completed in January, once the department moves out of its old facility, renovations will begin to move two other departments.

“Once they move out of that space, it will be renovated for the County attorney and the Human Resources Department,” said Hensley.

Hensley said once the County Attorney and Human Resources moves, their space will be renovated for ECC to move to. She adds the entire project is scheduled to end in July.

The Augusta County Courthouse is set to begin construction in March, so there will be some overlap with the two projects, said Hensley.

“They are on separate ends of the campus so we will be able to handle that very well staff wise and from a traffic standpoint with people coming and going,” said Hensley.

The County is using funds from ARPA for this project as well as the new Verona animal shelter, according to Augusta County staff.

