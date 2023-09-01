Cream of the Crop
Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.(Source: Daniel Ramirez/CC BY 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax reduction took effect Friday in Alabama.

A representative with Walmart confirmed the error. In a statement provided to WBRC, they said their systems “mistakenly charged both the old rate and the new rate at the time of sale.”

In the statement, Walmart reported the situation has been corrected and asked anyone impacted by the issue to take their receipts to Walmart or Sam’s Club for a refund.

The Alabama grocery tax rate was reduced from 4% to 3% effective Sept. 1, something the Alabama lawmakers approved this year in Montgomery.

