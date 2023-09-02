Drifters Café opens first Virginia location in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Drifters Café has opened a location next to Harrisonburg’s Ice House on 217 S. Liberty Street. Drifters Café is a local business at has migrated to its third location in Harrisonburg a first for the brand originally based in Hardy County, West Virginia.

Owners Lucas and Lexy Shifflett expressed a vision of bringing people in, regardless of their background, instead of pushing them out.

“We wanted to prove our intentions of being there. We are not a chain, even though people think that we are it’s just us we’re doing everything and we wanted to just show the community what our intentions were and that we were there for them,” Drifters Café Co-Owner Lexy Shifflett said.

The locally owned and operated business has not been open for a whole week yet but is already feeling welcomed

“There’s been a lot of people that have been reaching out to us like interested in how it’s talking about making sure that they know that we’re supported, and that’s just cool,” Drifters Café Co-Owner Lexy Shifflett said.

The owners of Drifters Café say they want to use the space to give back, and contribute to the area. They say they want to impact the local economy by being a companion to other businesses, not competition.

“We have picked up another roaster for our coffee in Staunton and we’re in the works of talking with one over in Dayton. It’s been a lot of small stuff of getting involved in businesses and trying to promote their stuff, but also give them some sort of funding by purchasing through them too,” Drifters Café Co-Owner Lukas Shifflett said.

Right now, the Harrisonburg location is staffed with 15 college students, predominantly studying at James Madison University. The Shifflett’s shared that coming to Harrisonburg means having a bigger area to show what they are about and stand for while getting the space to offer more opportunities.

