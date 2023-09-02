EndZone Recap: Week 2

Cream of the Crop
Luray's Gavin Sparks looks on as the Bulldogs take on the Buffalo Gap Bison on Sept. 1, 2023.
Luray's Gavin Sparks looks on as the Bulldogs take on the Buffalo Gap Bison on Sept. 1, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Week 2 of high school football is in the books and there was plenty of action in and across The Shenandoah Valley on Friday night.

You can check out highlights from games featured on EndZone below. For scores from all the games, click here.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Luray at Buffalo Gap

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial

East Rockingham at Central

Spotswood at Western Albemarle

Monticello at Waynesboro

East Hardy at Pendleton

Broadway at Strasburg

