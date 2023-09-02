EndZone Recap: Week 2

(WHSV) - Week 2 of high school football is in the books and there was plenty of action in and across The Shenandoah Valley on Friday night.

You can check out highlights from games featured on EndZone below. For scores from all the games, click here.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Luray at Buffalo Gap

Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial

East Rockingham at Central

Spotswood at Western Albemarle

Monticello at Waynesboro

East Hardy at Pendleton

Broadway at Strasburg

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.