Hose Company 4 vacates Rock Street Station

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hose Company 4 in Harrisonburg said goodbye to their Rock Street station in grand fashion.

The Company has been around since the 1890′s, and has a long history with the Harrisonburg area. Earlier this year, they found out they had to vacate the station on Rock Street, which created a stir in the community.

On September 1, people gathered at the station to say goodbye and thank the Company that has called Rock Street ‘home’ for decades. As people gave hugs and reminisced about old times, there was a sadness to the scene.

Hose Company 4 President Libby Clark was helping crews prepare to get the last of their equipment and trucks out of the station, and she said everyone there was disheartened to be in the position they were in, but that they’ll always be there to serve the community.

“Regardless of where we respond from, we’ve been doing this for the last hundred and thirty years we’ve been protecting life and property. in our community no matter where that might be from. “ Clark said. “We’re still here to protect the citizens like we always have.”

Clark says they don’t know what the future has in store for the Company, but that they’re looking forward to coming together and becoming stronger than ever.

