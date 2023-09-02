Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Hose Company 4 vacates Rock Street Station

The company is still committed to serving the community, and they say they'll come back...
The company is still committed to serving the community, and they say they'll come back stronger than ever.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Hose Company 4 in Harrisonburg said goodbye to their Rock Street station in grand fashion.

The Company has been around since the 1890′s, and has a long history with the Harrisonburg area. Earlier this year, they found out they had to vacate the station on Rock Street, which created a stir in the community.

On September 1, people gathered at the station to say goodbye and thank the Company that has called Rock Street ‘home’ for decades. As people gave hugs and reminisced about old times, there was a sadness to the scene.

Hose Company 4 President Libby Clark was helping crews prepare to get the last of their equipment and trucks out of the station, and she said everyone there was disheartened to be in the position they were in, but that they’ll always be there to serve the community.

“Regardless of where we respond from, we’ve been doing this for the last hundred and thirty years we’ve been protecting life and property. in our community no matter where that might be from. “ Clark said. “We’re still here to protect the citizens like we always have.”

Clark says they don’t know what the future has in store for the Company, but that they’re looking forward to coming together and becoming stronger than ever.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fatal ATV Crash in Churchville
Medical generic
Meningococcal Disease Outbreak in Virginia
Grottoes Police Department Chief Jason Sullivan says on August 29 they received a call about a...
Man arrested after attempted abduction in Grottoes, police say
The Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Woman hit, killed by car in Rockingham County, VSP says
Photo of Khaleesi Cuthriell at the candlelight vigil in Sept. (WHSV)
Travis Brown found guilty in the death of Khaleesi Cuthriell

Latest News

Paul Hatcher's celebration of life.
“It was always about playing on the basketball team,” People mourn the loss of Staunton legend Paul Hatcher
People mourn the loss of Staunton legend Paul Hatcher
construction of the new parks and rec facility in Augusta County
Update on Augusta County’s new Parks and Rec facility
High school football is back in full swing in the valley and around Virginia however one...
Ongoing referee shortage continues to impact high school football