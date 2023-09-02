How to vote for the Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees

Cream of the Crop
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Another week of high school football is in the books and there were some outstanding plays on the gridiron last night.

You the viewer have the chance to vote for the Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees. Just head to the whsv.com homepage to find the poll. You can watch the following plays above:

  • Buffalo Gap’s Connor Lawrence explodes for a long touchdown run to give the Bison an early lead
  • East Hardy’s Brandon Jones intercepts the Pendleton County pass and runs it back for a touchdown
  • Central’s Vincent Charity makes a catch in the endzone for a touchdown

