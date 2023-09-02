“It was always about playing on the basketball team,” People mourn the loss of Staunton legend Paul Hatcher

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - People across the Valley gathered to pay respects to the late legend Paul Hatcher, former R.E Lee high school basketball coach.

After the death of coach Hatcher, the city of Staunton declared Sep. 1 “Paul Hatcher” day; officially recognizing the impact Paul Hatcher had on and off the court.

Teley Tate, former Lee High basketball player, said everybody wanted to play for coach Hatcher.

“You know just growing up around here, it was always about playing on the basketball team, playing at Robert E Lee, playing on the team,” Tate said. “All the games here and the atmosphere, you know that’s all they were talking about is basketball.”

Hatcher coached for 43 season impacting thousands of students, families, and staff along the way.

Kevin Madden, former Lee High basketball player and North Carolina forward, said Hatcher loved the fundamentals of basketball and wanted his students to learn them.

“You want to play hard and want to win but you had to coach the guys and show them you love them regardless of what happens on the court,” Madden said. “Before it all started for me, I learned from my brother Mike and Timmy Crawford who taught me how to play at the Y. It wasn’t a big adjustment when I got here, you know how to do the fundamentals. and that’s what coach Hatcher told us: fundamentals and how to play as a team.”

Both Madden and Tate said coach Hatcher’s coaching extended off the court as well.

“Coach Hatcher used the tool of basketball to teach us life lessons,” Tate said. “For someone in Staunton, I really needed that. I just want to do half of what he did, I feel like there is no way possible to influence as many people as he did.”

Madden said Hatcher knew how to form connections and build bonds with his staff and his team. He also said the connections he formed with his teammates were fostered by coach Hatcher.

“You’ve got your teammates there but you don’t have your family there,” Madden said. “We’re one big family and coach Hatcher really taught us how to be one family that played and we win and lose together.”

Tate said Hatcher took risks and gave players chances to show their work ethic on and off the court.

“With Hatcher, he just took a chance on me,” Tate said. “That’s the biggest thing, even when I graduated and I didn’t go to college first off, he still took a chance at me. I just want to take a chance on these kids.”

