Strange lights in the sky reported to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Viewers have reached out to WHSV regarding a strange light in the sky on Friday night.

According to witnesses, the lights resemble a bright train in the sky that suddenly disappears.

A similar incident was reported earlier this year, this one being reported near Keezletown.

Not long after the first report to WHSV, we may have an answer. According to findstarlink.com, a Starlink Satellite was visible in the sky around 8:50 p.m. Eastern Time, and fits the time for the sightings reported to WHSV.

Historically, in 1964 a UFO allegedly landed near Fishersville, and over 35 sightings of strange objects in the sky were reported in a 4 month period. You can read all about that historic UFO incident in this special report.

Although an explanation may have been found for this incident, if you ever see anything strange in the sky, feel free to share your sighting with WHSV.

