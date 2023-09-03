Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Harrisonburg Hyatt kicks off JMU football opening day with party

The hotel organizers embrace the way football season unites the Friendly City.
The hotel organizers embrace the way football season unites the Friendly City.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Football season is here for the James Madison University Dukes. The Hyatt Place in Harrisonburg hosted a kickoff party before the opener.

Fans say football season is big for JMU especially as the school’s student body continues to grow.

The hotel organizers embrace the way football season unites the Friendly City.

“Harrisonburg is such a lovely area with a community feel. Football just brings us all together and gives us a reason to cheer on our team. We’re not just for out-of-town guests, but we do things for the locals too. We wanted to kick off football in the right way,” said Rachel Brown, Hyatt Place Area Director of Sales.

The 2023 season marks the Dukes’ second year in the Sunbelt Conference.

The kickoff party might not happen every home game, but Hyatt Place showed its purple and gold pride today.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Fatal ATV Crash in Churchville
Caroline Jones sent this photo to WHSV of an alleged unexplainable light in the sky.
Strange lights in the sky reported to WHSV
Medical generic
Meningococcal Disease Outbreak in Virginia
Grottoes Police Department Chief Jason Sullivan says on August 29 they received a call about a...
Man arrested after attempted abduction in Grottoes, police say
(FILE)
Waynesboro woman charged with murder in Cypress Pointe Drive investigation

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
REMAINING DRY, SUNNY FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
A Harrisonburg performer hopes to bring the art of drag-lesque, a combination of drag and...
Local performer hopes to bring ‘drag-lesque’ to Harrisonburg
The company is still committed to serving the community, and they say they'll come back...
Hose Company 4 vacates Rock Street Station
Paul Hatcher's celebration of life.
“It was always about playing on the basketball team,” People mourn the loss of Staunton legend Paul Hatcher