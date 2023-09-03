Harrisonburg Hyatt kicks off JMU football opening day with party

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Football season is here for the James Madison University Dukes. The Hyatt Place in Harrisonburg hosted a kickoff party before the opener.

Fans say football season is big for JMU especially as the school’s student body continues to grow.

The hotel organizers embrace the way football season unites the Friendly City.

“Harrisonburg is such a lovely area with a community feel. Football just brings us all together and gives us a reason to cheer on our team. We’re not just for out-of-town guests, but we do things for the locals too. We wanted to kick off football in the right way,” said Rachel Brown, Hyatt Place Area Director of Sales.

The 2023 season marks the Dukes’ second year in the Sunbelt Conference.

The kickoff party might not happen every home game, but Hyatt Place showed its purple and gold pride today.

