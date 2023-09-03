Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Man fatally shoots driver who hit him with car, police say

Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male,...
Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male, with his car. The person who was hit took out a gun and fired shots, hitting the driver, according to police.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Police in Chicago say a 30-year-old man was fatally shot after he allegedly hit another man with his car.

The incident happened about 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the Garfield Park neighborhood. Police say a 30-year-old man was driving when he hit a pedestrian, identified only as male, with his car.

The person who was hit took out a gun and fired shots, hitting the driver, according to police.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Jones sent this photo to WHSV of an alleged unexplainable light in the sky.
Strange lights in the sky reported to WHSV
(FILE)
Waynesboro woman charged with murder in Cypress Pointe Drive investigation
The company is still committed to serving the community, and they say they'll come back...
Hose Company 4 vacates Rock Street Station
Luray's Gavin Sparks looks on as the Bulldogs take on the Buffalo Gap Bison on Sept. 1, 2023.
EndZone Recap: Week 2
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
How to vote for the Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Death under investigation at Burning Man as flooding strands thousands at Nevada festival site
A jury found Rita Pangalangan and Larry King Jr. guilty of murder in the 2019 death of...
Couple found guilty in death of 13-year-old with cerebral palsy left in car
The family of the person killed identified him as 25-year-old Abraham Diaz. They say he and the...
Man, 25, dies in shooting at party that injured 6 others, family says
Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack that came from a vehicle. (WHDH,...
Friends, family mourn 25-year-old fatally shot at Mass. house party