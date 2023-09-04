Cream of the Crop
Cignetti announces new starting quarterback ahead of UVA matchup

Curt Cignetti announced that Jordan McCloud would be the new starting quarterback ahead of the...
Curt Cignetti announced that Jordan McCloud would be the new starting quarterback ahead of the Dukes' matchup with UVA(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes are through to week two of the college football season.

After a 38-3 win over Bucknell to open the season, James Madison is raising the stakes on Saturday, when the Dukes face UVA for the first time since 1983.

These teams have only met three times before, with the most recent meeting ending in a 21-14 win for the Cavaliers. Forty years later, these teams will meet again in Charlottesville.

On Monday, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti announced a new starting quarterback, Jordan McCloud, ahead of the weekend matchup with the ‘Hoos.

“McCloud has been in a big arena before,” said Cignetti. “He’s a veteran guy and a confident guy with good quarterback instincts.”

Alonza Barnett was the starting signal-caller for the season opener, but only completed 3-of-11 passes for 15 yards. McCloud was put in during the second half, when he threw two touchdowns for the Dukes.

“He played well and gave us a shot in the arm,” added Cignetti when describing McCloud’s performance against Bucknell. “There were one or two more that he could have made and he will.”

The Dukes and Cavaliers will meet on Saturday at noon. This game will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

