Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’

On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of...
On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at an event in Hackney in East London.(Raph_PH via MGN)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.

On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005′s “A Bigger Bang.”

Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the band will share details of the release at an event in East London’s Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. PST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Jones sent this photo to WHSV of an alleged unexplainable light in the sky.
Strange lights in the sky reported to WHSV
A Harrisonburg performer hopes to bring the art of drag-lesque, a combination of drag and...
Local performer hopes to bring ‘drag-lesque’ to Harrisonburg
The hotel organizers embrace the way football season unites the Friendly City.
Harrisonburg Hyatt kicks off JMU football opening day with party
The company is still committed to serving the community, and they say they'll come back...
Hose Company 4 vacates Rock Street Station
(FILE)
Waynesboro woman charged with murder in Cypress Pointe Drive investigation

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Burning Man revelers begin exodus after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
Lieutenant Douglas Ingold emphasizes the importance of having a space for people to cool down.
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg brings back cooling station amidst heat wave
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying dry and sunny for Labor Day
EndZone Play of the Week - Week 2
EndZone Play of the Week - Week 2