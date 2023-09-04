Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg brings back cooling station amidst heat wave

Lieutenant Douglas Ingold emphasizes the importance of having a space for people to cool down.
Lieutenant Douglas Ingold emphasizes the importance of having a space for people to cool down.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg is reopening its cooling station as a heat wave hits the Friendly City. Lieutenant Douglas Ingold emphasizes the importance of having a space for people to cool down.

“The reality is that just because we have a holiday, it doesn’t change the situation of those who don’t have a place to go; particularly on days like that, they may be off from a job that they may be working. This is all the more reason to have a place where they can cool off and get out of the sun,” said Lieutenant Ingold from the Harrisonburg Salvation Army.

The cooling station’s success during its first operation has inspired its return.

“We had a young lady come in, and we weren’t set up to feed, but she was really hungry. We got a phone call from somebody who wanted to donate some lunches that were left over from a conference that they had. They brought those over, and they were arriving as she came back because she missed the bus, and we were able to give her some food,” Ingold said.

Though summer may be winding down, Ingold says people can still suffer from heat exhaustion. As this week’s heat wave approaches, he knows the risk will be even higher.

“Even when it’s only 85 and a little bit higher than that, they talk to me about how difficult it is to be out there all day. When it hits 91, 93, or 95, like it will be this week, I just know I have to have something for them,” said Lt. Ingold.

The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg’s cooling station is open until Wednesday and available to all.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Jones sent this photo to WHSV of an alleged unexplainable light in the sky.
Strange lights in the sky reported to WHSV
(FILE)
Waynesboro woman charged with murder in Cypress Pointe Drive investigation
The company is still committed to serving the community, and they say they'll come back...
Hose Company 4 vacates Rock Street Station
Luray's Gavin Sparks looks on as the Bulldogs take on the Buffalo Gap Bison on Sept. 1, 2023.
EndZone Recap: Week 2
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
How to vote for the Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
REMAINING DRY, SUNNY FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
The hotel organizers embrace the way football season unites the Friendly City.
Harrisonburg Hyatt kicks off JMU football opening day with party
A Harrisonburg performer hopes to bring the art of drag-lesque, a combination of drag and...
Local performer hopes to bring ‘drag-lesque’ to Harrisonburg
Their idea of impacting the local economy is being a companion to other businesses, not...
Drifters Café opens first Virginia location in Harrisonburg