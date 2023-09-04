The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg brings back cooling station amidst heat wave

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg is reopening its cooling station as a heat wave hits the Friendly City. Lieutenant Douglas Ingold emphasizes the importance of having a space for people to cool down.

“The reality is that just because we have a holiday, it doesn’t change the situation of those who don’t have a place to go; particularly on days like that, they may be off from a job that they may be working. This is all the more reason to have a place where they can cool off and get out of the sun,” said Lieutenant Ingold from the Harrisonburg Salvation Army.

The cooling station’s success during its first operation has inspired its return.

“We had a young lady come in, and we weren’t set up to feed, but she was really hungry. We got a phone call from somebody who wanted to donate some lunches that were left over from a conference that they had. They brought those over, and they were arriving as she came back because she missed the bus, and we were able to give her some food,” Ingold said.

Though summer may be winding down, Ingold says people can still suffer from heat exhaustion. As this week’s heat wave approaches, he knows the risk will be even higher.

“Even when it’s only 85 and a little bit higher than that, they talk to me about how difficult it is to be out there all day. When it hits 91, 93, or 95, like it will be this week, I just know I have to have something for them,” said Lt. Ingold.

The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg’s cooling station is open until Wednesday and available to all.

