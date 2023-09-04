Staying dry and sunny for Labor Day

*If you have beach plans for the the holiday weekend, please check the local conditions there before heading out. Rip currents and high waves can continue to be an issue at east coast beaches* You can find the rip current forecast here.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY) : A warm start with temperatures quickly into the 70s and an abundance of sunshine. Mostly sunny for the day and turning very hot for Labor Day with highs in the low to mid 90s. Some locations will push into the mid to upper 90s, likely across the northern Valley and Petersburg and Moorefield areas. Humidity increases slightly as temperatures rise but not overly humid. If celebrating the holiday outdoors, remember to drink plenty of water. Also take plenty of breaks in the shade and out of direct sunlight. A band of clouds late day then mostly clear skies throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s, quickly rising into the 70s. Sunny and turning very hot once again with highs in the mid 90s. Mid to upper 90s, likely across the northern Valley and Petersburg and Moorefield areas. Humidity will likely be more noticeable throughout the day, although not oppressive. A very warm evening with temperatures into the 80s. Clear overnight and warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another very warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Sunny early and very hot with highs in the mid 90s. A few clouds increasing late afternoon towards evening. A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A very warm start with temperatures quickly into the 70s. More clouds early then decreasing clouds as we go throughout the day. Another hot day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Watching for our next cold front that brings the potential for a few showers/storms late in the day. Keep checking back for more details as we get closer. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Likely our next cold front arriving, which should allow for more storms to develop. Keep checking back for more details as we get closer. Lows into the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning. Temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Afternoon sun and clouds and humid. Watching for any lingering potential for storms during the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm and comfortable evening with temperatures into the 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

