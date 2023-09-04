Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech student was killed in a crash near campus Saturday morning, according to the university.
20-year-old David Gudiel, of Springfield, was killed in the crash. Gudiel was a junior studying robotics and mechatronics.
Virginia Tech Police and Blacksburg Police responded to the single-car crash on Research Center Drive near Pratt Drive around 3:40 a.m.
The university says Gudiel was alone at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.