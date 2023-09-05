Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Driver crashes into busy Denny’s restaurant in Texas, injuring 23 people

A driver crashed into the side wall of a Denny's restaurant in east Texas Monday morning,...
A driver crashed into the side wall of a Denny's restaurant in east Texas Monday morning, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.(The Rosenberg Police Department Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSENBERG, TX. (Gray News) - 23 people were injured after a driver crashed into the side of a Denny’s restaurant in east Texas.

The Rosenberg Police Department shared photos of the incident on Facebook, telling the community to “expect delays and avoid the area if possible.”

At approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday morning, the department said it began receiving calls about a vehicle that crashed into the Denny’s restaurant located at 27960 Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg.

The vehicle crashed into the south wall of the building, injuring a total of 23 people inside.

The department said the victims’ injuries range from minor lacerations to severe injuries, but all appear to be non-life threatening. All injured parties were also conscious when they were taken to local hospitals.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was uninjured. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caroline Jones sent this photo to WHSV of an alleged unexplainable light in the sky.
Strange lights in the sky reported to WHSV
A Harrisonburg performer hopes to bring the art of drag-lesque, a combination of drag and...
Local performer hopes to bring ‘drag-lesque’ to Harrisonburg
The hotel organizers embrace the way football season unites the Friendly City.
Harrisonburg Hyatt kicks off JMU football opening day with party
The company is still committed to serving the community, and they say they'll come back...
Hose Company 4 vacates Rock Street Station
(FILE)
Waynesboro woman charged with murder in Cypress Pointe Drive investigation

Latest News

Putin says Russia hasn't refused negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.
Putin says he won’t renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has
FILE - A TV screen shows file images of U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and North Korean leader...
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, US official says
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying dry and sunny for Labor Day
The demand for midwives is so high that facilities like Brookhaven are training student nurses...
Harrisonburg natural birth center’s numbers reveal high demand for midwifery