Eagles look to rebound after season opener

The Bridgewater Eagles are looking to rebound after a loss in their season opener
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After a dominant season in 2022, the Bridgewater Eagles are coming off a less dominant season opener in 2023.

Last Saturday, the Eagles fell to No. 22 Susquehanna, 55-19. Bridgewater rushed for only 70 yards while possessing the ball for nearly 10 fewer minutes than the River Hawks. This week, the Eagles are focused on re-establishing trust on and off the playing field.

“Sometimes in life, you do things that are not normal compared to what you normally do,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “To make it out of that rut, you have to work hard to build back trust with one another.”

This weekend, the Eagles hit the road to face Southern Virginia. Bridgewater leads this overall series 4-0, including a 58-10 win on week two last season.

“I’d like to see our guys execute at a really high level. I’d like to see us not beat ourselves like we did this past week. Most importantly, I’d like to see our guys flying around and having fun.”

Bridgewater takes on Southern Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Buena Vista.

