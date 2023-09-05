Cream of the Crop
Harrisonburg natural birth center’s numbers reveal high demand for midwifery

By Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brookhaven Midwifery and Natural Birth Center is officially 13 years old. Midwifery is not just about birthing babies but taking care of the mother’s reproductive health and body from beginning to end.

The founder, Misty Ward shared that her team has assisted with 10 births over the last 30 days, and they are just 10 more babies away from their 1,000th delivery.

“This is a place where we do heal women, and birth, trauma, and prior experiences, and we have relationships with our clients. It’s deep, personal relationships and connections that you’re not necessarily going to get in your five-minute OB appointment,” Ward said.

Brookhaven’s noted that its epidural rates are low because of the nurturing nature they strive for in delivering every healthy boy and girl. The journey over Brookhaven’s 13 years has shown the staff that there is growth, interest, and respect for midwifery as a profession.

“It is research-based. Women really seek it out. I mean we offer things like water births — our outcomes are really good. Our C-section rate is 5 percent, so our induction rates are low. [Expecting mothers] can move, they can eat, they can have whoever they want here. They’re not going to have IVs, they’re not going to have drugs pushed on them,” Ward said.

Ward confirmed that there are plans to birth a new chapter to keep that success going.

“In the next year, we will be in our new facility which will be double the space, double the capacity and so we’re really hoping to bring on more clients, have more babies, more staff, and other allied health professionals in the facility with us,” Ward said.

The demand for midwives is so high that facilities like Brookhaven are training student nurses to help with the need and present shortage. Brookhaven Midwifery has stayed open from the mission of a family-centered joyous experience — giving the natural birth every client desires.

