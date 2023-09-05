High heat continues

TUESDAY: A mild start with temperatures in the 60s, quickly rising into the 70s. A few areas of very patchy fog before 9am, then mixing out quickly. Sunny and turning very hot once again with highs in the mid to upper 90s for most. The hottest locations will likely fall in the Luray, Moorefield, Woodstock, Broadway corridor. Humidity will likely be more noticeable throughout the day, although not oppressive. A few clouds rolling in by late afternoon and evening but still mostly sunny. Staying hot to start the evening with temperatures into the 80s. Mostly clear overnight and very warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Another very warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s. Sunny early and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s once again for most. A few clouds increasing late in the afternoon throughout the evening. Staying somewhat humid, but still not oppressive. A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A very warm start with temperatures quickly into the 70s. More clouds early, then decreasing clouds as we go throughout the day. Another hot day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. More sun during the afternoon. Isolated storms developing later in the day. Keep checking back as we get closer for timing and coverage details. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A very mild start to the day with temperatures into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Isolated storms developing as the day progresses with our crossing front. Keep checking back as we get closer for more details. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning. Temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Afternoon sun and clouds and humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Watching for any lingering potential for storms during the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A more pleasant start with temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm but comfortable evening with temperatures into the 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

