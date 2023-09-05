Cream of the Crop
Mount Jackson receives $4.7 million for wastewater treatment plant improvements

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Department Department of Agriculture announced in a press release in August, that three Virginia communities were awarded $9.7 million to improve electric infrastructure, increase electric grid reliability, and deliver clean drinking water and sanitary waste systems in rural areas.

The town of Mount Jackson received $4.7 million and will use it to make improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.

The goal is to address existing health hazards and environmental impacts from nitrification inhibition. The nitrification process is important for wastewater treatment because it removes ammonia which is toxic to humans and many fish.

Utilities director Joey Blankenship says the plant was built in 2010, and much of the equipment within it is obsolete. Some of the work includes the addition of an influent mechanical screen, 18″ ductile iron pipe, along with the installation of a new one-million dollar equalization tank with a mixer and supplemental aeration system.

“All of the water that comes to the wastewater treatment plant will go into this tank first. So, if for some reason there is a high concentration of a toxic load that may come in from industry or even a household, it’ll go into this tank first and actually dilute. So when it does go into our treatment basin it’s not as concentrated,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship added that the large-scale project has many moving parts, but it is projected to be completed by September 2024.

