Newtown Neighborhood Association holds block party, brings Staunton community together

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Newtown Neighborhood Association (NNA) is bringing long time and new home owners together in Staunton.

Monday afternoon they held a Labor Day block party for neighbors to mingle.

“We do some social activities, we do fundraisers for instance the Mission, which is in our Newtown Neighborhood Association. We have done things to help out with the local neighborhood school, which is Bessie Weller Elementary, so we’re just fostering community,” Salley Mueller, treasurer of NNA said.

The association has been around 23 years and works to keep the neighborhood clean, fundraise for local organizations, and provide community and fellowship to their neighbors.

″We have different events throughout the year. We have a Halloween event, called punch on the porch, where different porches provide hot cider and extra snacks for the parents as well as the kids,” said Brigitte Husan, president of NNA .

Sometime the event gives back to all of Staunton.

“We’ve adopted the street here on Beverley, down to Thornrose Cemetery, up to Lewis Street. Four times a year on a Saturday we pick and clean the streets,” Mueller said.

NNA is accepting new members, more on the organization and to join can be found here.

