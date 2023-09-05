NIBCO employee celebrates 60 years with company

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Norman Smith, whom co-workers often refer to by his nickname ‘Storming Norman’, recently hit a milestone of 60 years of employment with NIBCO.

Norman said his father gave him valuable advice before he took his first job as a teenager with the company in Colorado in 1963.

“When you go to work, you be there every day, on time, and give him good eight hours of work, and you’ll move up,” Norman said.

So, when a plant opened in Stuarts Draft, Norman found his way to Virginia in the 1980′s.

“They brought all of the copper divisions here. From New York, Colorado, Elkhart (Indiana), and made one fantastic organization right here,” Smith said.

Norman has been with the company for six decades as a process engineer, putting the ‘finishing touches’ on copper fittings. He said it’s amazing to see how far the products have come over that time.

“We’ve made better parts, faster year after year after year,” Norman said.

After all of this time with NIBCO, Norman said his associates have become family, and some actually are. Norman’s son Craig has been with the company for 19 years, working alongside his father for almost five of them.

“I mean they helped put food on the table the whole time I was a kid,” Norman’s son Craig said. “I’ve been employed by NIBCO for almost 20 years, and it helps to provide a good home and place for my family as well.”

Craig said he and the other employees see his father as an inspiration.

“Knowing that a man who is almost 80 years old and still wants to get up and go to work every single day. For me only being only 44 years old I had better get up and get to work. Every day, I look forward to going to him for advice, for help,” Craig said.

Norman also put in work after he left his shifts at the plant throughout Craig and his sister’s childhood, coaching him in football, wrestling, and baseball, and never missing a dance recital.

“He’s just a wonderful person, everybody loves Norm, my dad. Everybody calls him the man, the myth, the legend, and he’s made a lot of good friends. He’s a great father, and I love him,” Craig said.

And after 60 years on the job, Norman doesn’t have plans of slowing down.

“We’ll I’m still thinking about five more. As long as I feel the way I do now, healthy, I intend to stay for a while. It’s just like family and I enjoy coming to work every day,” Norman said.

Norman said out of the 60 years with the company, he only has had three when he did not have perfect attendance throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.