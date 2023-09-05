West Virginia State Police looking for person who killed a man in road rage incident

DRY FORK, W.Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia State Police is looking for someone involved in a road rage incident that resulted in a death.

According to WVSP’s Facebook page, the incident happened on Monday around 10 p.m. on Route 32 between Davis and Canaan Valley. The suspect used a gun during the incident, killing a man from Dry Fork. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are now looking for a green 2005-2011 Toyota Tacoma that is missing a passenger side window.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Pyles at (304) 478-3101.

