Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Athletic trainers cautious with practices and games as temperatures remain high this week

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - With the extreme heat expected this week, athletic trainers across the Valley are keeping a close eye on weather conditions when making decisions on practice and game schedules.

Head athletic trainer for Sentara RMH, Scott Powers said their main goal is prevention.

One prevention measure is weight monitoring athletes.

“We’ll monitor an athlete’s weight before they go to practice, outside and when they return, we can measure how much weight and fluid they’re losing and make sure that they recover between practices to keep them safe,” Powers said.

They also use a kestrel tool to monitor field conditions.

”This factors in the temperature, humidity and wind and gives us a reading based on that reading we can control the time of practice, we can control how many water breaks, the amount of equipment that is worn those type of things to make practice as safe as possible,” Powers said.

If a heat illness does occur, Powers said they treat the athlete with cold water emersion.

“Every high school has kestrel, every high school has water emersion tanks set up this time of year, we’re prepared to take whatever the weather may throw at us, but priority is to prevent it,” he said.

Powers said part of prevention is making sure coaches, parents and administrators are informed.

“This week I know a lot of schools are going to practice in the morning because it is cooler because the temperature is staying high late into the evenings,” he said.

Powers said these protocols go for practices and games.

“Watching some high school games may be like watching college games where they have TV timeouts, where we’re going to have water timeouts, official water timeouts just to make sure the kids remove their helmets, get something to drink and make sure that everyone stays safe,” Powers said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police looking for person who killed a man in road rage incident
Caroline Jones sent this photo to WHSV of an alleged unexplainable light in the sky.
Strange lights in the sky reported to WHSV
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech student identified as victim in crash near campus
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Curt Cignetti announced that Jordan McCloud would be the new starting quarterback ahead of the...
Cignetti announces new starting quarterback ahead of UVA matchup

Latest News

Rockingham County Planning Commission approves request allowing roller coaster at Massanutten
The Insurance Center of Harrisonburg says this is an issue because people might think they are...
MAX Insurance goes bankrupt with policies ending Sept. 21
Athletic trainers cautious with practices and games as temperatures remain high this week
Rockingham County Planning Commission approves request allowing roller coaster at Massanutten