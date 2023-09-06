Break in the high heat on the way

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny for the day and very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s once again for most. A few clouds increasing late in the afternoon throughout the evening. Staying somewhat humid, but still not oppressive. A very stray storm possible, most stay dry. A hot evening with temperatures falling into the 80s after sunset. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: A very warm start with temperatures quickly into the 70s. An isolated shower possible in the morning, most stay dry. Partly cloudy as we go throughout the day. A hot day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Breezy. Adding some more clouds through the afternoon. Spotty storms developing later in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next front. Gusty wind and heavy rain possible, also monitoring for potential isolated severe threat. Damaging winds would look to be the main threat. Staying somewhat humid, but still not oppressive. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Not as hot, but still warm with highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers and a few storms developing as the day progresses with our crossing front, likely in the afternoon and evening but not widespread. Somewhat humid, but still not oppressive. Partly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies during the morning. Temperatures into the low to mid 60s. Staying partly sunny for the day and more humid. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening, not widespread. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the upper 50s to low 60s.

SUNDAY: A more pleasant start with temperatures in the 60s. Partly sunny for the day and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and slightly humid. A warm but comfortable evening with temperatures into the 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start to the day with temperatures into the 60s and plenty of sunshine. A mix of sun and clouds and warm for the day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s but not humid. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A comfortable start with temperatures into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine for the day and warm with highs around 80. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

