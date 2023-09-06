Cream of the Crop
Deputy narrowly escapes wildfire flames in Washington state

*Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped.* Video shows the deputy driving with flames burning nearby. (SPOKANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. (CNN) - A body camera captured some daunting moments in a Spokane County police officer’s life a couple of weeks ago.

Deputy Brittan Morgan was out advising citizens to evacuate the quickly spreading Oregon Road Fire when he got caught in the middle of it.

His body camera captured him driving on a road with flames burning on both sides of him.

The microphone picked up his determination when he said things like “You’re not getting me today” as he continued on.

Morgan finally made it to safety and then helped others by keeping them from going down the road he had just navigated.

The Oregon Road fire is mostly contained now, but it is still burning. One person has died because of the fire and at least 120 homes on almost 11,000 acres have been destroyed.

