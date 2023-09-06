Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Gary Wright, singer-songwriter known for ‘Dream Weaver,’ dies at 80

Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and...
Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gary Wright, a singer-songwriter best known for the 1970s multiplatinum hits “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive,” died Monday.

According to Wright’s family, he’d suffered from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for the last several years.

Wright helped establish the synthesizer as a leading instrument in rock and pop music.

He was a founding member of the UK-based band Spooky Tooth and had several notable collaborations with musicians, including George Harrison of the Beatles.

Wright was 80 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Virginia State Police looking for person who killed a man in road rage incident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crimora man dies in Nelson County crash
Norman Smith is a process engineer at NIBCO in Stuarts Draft, putting the finishing touches on...
NIBCO employee celebrates 60 years with company
Valley Pike Farm Market is a hub for local food and beverage vendors to sell their products on...
Valley Pike Farm Market celebrates seven years in Weyers Cave
Curt Cignetti announced that Jordan McCloud would be the new starting quarterback ahead of the...
Cignetti announces new starting quarterback ahead of UVA matchup

Latest News

In this photo provided by Elizabeth Wilkins is Leo the cat in Juneau, Alaska, on Aug. 31, 2023....
Couple reunited with cat 26 days after home collapsed into river
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
4 asphalt company employees killed on way on job site in Labor Day crash
FILE - Narcan is now available over the counter.
First over-the-counter Narcan arrives in stores
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib (94) plays against the Carolina Panthers during an...
Carl Nassib, NFL’s first openly gay active player, announces retirement
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Break in the high heat on the way