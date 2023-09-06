HCPS to expand adult English learning program with donation from Sentara

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools is getting a boost for its adult English learning program. The school division announced Tuesday that it received a nearly $27,000 donation from Sentara Health to go toward the program.

HCPS partners with the Massanutten Technical Center to offer English classes to adult immigrant and refugee family members of HCPS students twice a week.

“People become more comfortable with their English, they’re able to access more resources in the community, they’re able to potentially change jobs and also it helps them help their own children with their education,” said Amy Werner, HCPS District Family and School Liaison.

The money will help expand the number of available classes and class locations, with classes now able to be held at Skyline and Thomas Harrison Middle Schools. It will also provide enrichment spaces for students’ children while their parents are in class.

“These classes are offered at a time that’s after work, and the main thing is this grant is going to help with childcare because that is also a barrier that our families face. So, there is childcare from kindergarten to fifth grade at no cost to the families,” said Werner. “We actually have been able to expand the number of child enrichment offerings from one to four this year thanks to the grant. So, we could have between 15 to 20 children in each child enrichment class.”

Last year around 60 adult family members of HCPS students took the classes twice a week. With the expansion from the Sentara donation, HCPS expects that number to double this year.

“Last year we had a very significant waiting list, so that gave me the idea to try to expand this and be able to serve more families and students,” said Werner.

English classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 at both Skyline and Thomas Harrison. All students who register for the classes will take an assessment, which will determine their English speaking level. After this, they will be placed in either a beginner, intermediate, or advanced class.

Anyone interested can register for the classes on Monday, Sept. 11 at Thomas Harrison Middle School from 5:30-7:30 p.m. or on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Skyline Middle School from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It costs $30 to register for the classes, which will run from the following week in September through May.

