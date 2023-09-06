Cream of the Crop
Jarvis’ Juggernauts: Week 3

The high school football seasons begins the third week of the regular season and it’s time for another edition of Jarvis’ Juggernauts, the WHSV Power Rankings.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The following teams are ranked.

  1. Turner Ashby
  2. Central
  3. Riverheads
  4. Spotswood
  5. Broadway

You can check out the rankings above. Watch EndZone at 11:30 p.m. on Friday nights to recap all the high school football action.

