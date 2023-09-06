MAX Insurance goes bankrupt with policies ending Sept. 21

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For homes and farms covered under Mutual Aid eXchange, or MAX Insurance, the time has come to look for a new policy because the company went bankrupt.

“They’re not properly notifying clients and you could take a large financial burden here and most people aren’t going to be able to recover from and if you do have a house fire, there’s not enough limits for them,” Mike Rodes said.

The Insurance Center of Harrisonburg confirmed that all of its clients with MAX insurance were notified or moved to other carriers.

The District Court of Shawnee County, KS ordered the insurance company into liquidation on August 22 two weeks after it signed an Order of Rehabilitation appointing the Commissioner as Rehabilitator of MAX.

Certain MAX policy claims may qualify for coverage from a guaranty association in the state of the claimant’s residence or the state of the policyholder’s residence. Guaranty associations and funds were created by state law to provide protection to policyholders and claimants in the event of a member insurer’s liquidation.

The Insurance Center of Harrisonburg says this is an issue because people might think the coverage is good for the time being when they are not.

“They did not issue the issue cancellations you’re only covered up to 300,000 and frankly that the policy gets canceled which would be September 21, so the coverage really doesn’t have coverage you need to be looking elsewhere,” Rodes said.

Rodes and his team urge people to keep their property protected before disaster strikes.

According to Rodes, and the notice sent out, all MAX insurance policies will expire on Sept. 21. He also shared the state can cover claims up to 300 thousand dollars but only for claims filed before the bar date on August 23, 2024.

All questions regarding MAX Insurance’s liquidation, claims and beyond can be forwarded to 877-971-6300.

