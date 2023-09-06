New little food pantry in Waynesboro

Cream of the Crop
A man from the community adding canned goods to the little food pantry.(WHSV)
A man from the community adding canned goods to the little food pantry.(WHSV)
By Ty Powell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Neighbor Bridge has done it again!

In its latest effort to end hunger in the Valley, The Neighbor Bridge brought the “Little Food Pantry” to the City of Waynesboro.

It’s located right outside of the Waynesboro Public Library.

The founder of the nonprofit organization, Chaz Fillion, said the concept came about after providing holiday meals for families on Thanksgiving.

He said he and his wife really recognized the need around Augusta County and decided to get involved.

This is the couple’s fourth “Little Food Pantry” installation, and Fillion said it is open to anyone in need.

“The food is meant to help individuals no matter what the case. So, there could be homeless people, there could just be families locally that need a meal just to get to their next meal. Food insecurity touches people in so many different ways.” Fillion said.

They chose this location because the need is greater in the surrounding area.

He said since opening last Friday, they’ve already been able to help families out.

“I literally just refilled it today, added another 20 pounds. We’re probably around 75 pounds of worth of food that has gone out of this box in four days. It’s a highly populated area for a lot of people in need.” Fillion said.

The Neighbor Bridge’s goal is to install at least two more “Little Food Pantries” by the end of the year.

He also encourages anyone who may be near the area, able to help, to leave some goods.

