Rockingham County Planning Commission approves request allowing roller coaster at Massanutten

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A roller coaster and new dwellings could be coming to Massanutten Resort.

After changes were made to a request made back in May, the Rockingham County Planning Commission heard a new proposal Tuesday night.

This would be located on the east side of Litten Lane and the southwest corner of the intersection of Kidd Court and Litten Lane, according to county staff.

It would add 15 multi-family units along with making a portion of the area zoned for open recreation.

Great Eastern Resort Corporation said they plan to build a roller coaster in the open recreation area.

”We also had to work out some details with MPOA relative to having the coaster cross Litten Lane above ground,” Todd Rhea with Clark & Bradshaw said.

The Rockingham County Planning Commission held a public hearing on this rezoning request Tuesday, no one spoke in favor or in opposition of the proposal.

The planning commission unanimously approved the request.

It will go in front of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors at a later date.

