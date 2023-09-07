Cream of the Crop
Augusta Health doctor gives tips on how to stay healthy this flu season

Viruses
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Flu season traditionally begins around the holidays and ends in March, but it can begin in early Fall.

“Last year we saw an earlier flu season where the peak of flu was actually around Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Allison Baroco, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Augusta Health.

Dr. Baroco recommends getting a flu vaccine, practicing good hand hygiene, and wearing a mask in public to reduce the risk of getting sick and experiencing severe symptoms.

”If you received a flu vaccine, lets say you decided to go ahead and get one this past March, you can go ahead and get one now. There is no particular time frame you need to wait between last year’s flu vaccine and this year’s,” said Dr. Baroco.

She said vaccination is important because one person may experience light symptoms while others can be hospitalized.

“Many of the symptoms are things you might see with any virus, but usually they are a little more pronounced with the flu. You can see body aches, fevers, sneezing, cough,” said Dr. Baroco.

She added some people may also get nauseous or have GI symptoms.

“Hospitals, pharmacies, the CDC, we do gather data by looking at what has happened in the Southern Hemisphere over their past flu season,” said Dr. Baroco.

Dr. Baroco said it is still too early to tell what strains of the Flu will be the most prominent this season.

