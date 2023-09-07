Charterhouse School Edinburg teacher helps students build life skills in the kitchen and the classroom

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A culinary arts teacher at the Charterhouse School in Edinburg is helping her students build life skills and connect with one another.

Judy Jordan has taught at the Charterhouse School for nearly 10 years.

The Charterhouse School provides education for students with special needs, and Jordan’s culinary program has helped them reach new heights.

“It helps them learn some skills for home cooking, how to prepare some meals. I do the food groups so they learn how to put food groupings together and eat out of the different food groups,” said Jordan. “They learn how to cook in different ways other than the microwave. I teach them in the kitchen how to utilize the stove, the oven, how to sauté which is good for them so they can use the oven safely and the stove top safely.”

Another part of Jordan’s class is teaching students how to be smart and healthy with their purchases from the grocery store.

“I don’t want kids to just eat fast food. I want them to have the skills to be able to make their money stretch and be able to take ten dollars and eat for a few days of the week rather than take ten dollars and go through the drive through,” she said.

There is also a gardening component to Jordan’s class. The school has three garden beds that she uses to teach students about growing their own plants.

“We do a seed project in the spring time, and I teach my students how to germinate seeds. We grow plants in the spring time, and I’ve had students come to me from two years ago and tell me that their herbs are still growing,” she said. “My hope for them is that even if they can’t have a garden they can do some window sill gardening or have herbs growing inside their house, so they can use herbs in their cooking or everyday eating.”

Jordan also helps her students prepare for the workforce. She’s helped a lot of her older students get Serve Safe certifications for safe food handling.

“A lot of jobs require you to do on the job certification training, but if they already have it it helps them get employed easier,” said Jordan.

Jordan teaches her students to give back and uses her culinary lessons to help those in need. Her class sometimes helps out the Shenandoah County Crisis Pregnancy Center.

“Helping to supplement their food pantry so my students will be making some grab and go homemade food items and we’ll be putting some food in their food pantry for them,” said Jordan.

Jordan hopes to expand the ways her students can help feed the hungry going forward.

“We are planning on introducing perhaps a soup kitchen for the Edinburg area, so we’re in the talks for that right now because when COVID happened a lot of the soup kitchens had closed down and they did not readily open right back up,” she said.

Jordan said she sees her class as an art class, so she encourages her students to be creative and to work with one another in the kitchen and classroom.

“Helping each other in doing it on their own at the same time. It’s a beautiful process, and I want them to take that out into the world with them. I want them to know that it’s good for them to offer their help to other people,” she said.

For Jordan the work she does at the Charterhouse School has been very fulfilling.

“I have really enjoyed the work that I’ve done with these students. It is so gratifying, these kids really do for me as much as I do for them,” she said.

