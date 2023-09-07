Glo Fiber nears completion of Elkton internet access expansion

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - People living in the town of Elkton will soon have more internet options.

Glo Fiber is nearing completion of a project to install fiber optic cables and phone lines to offer higher speed internet connections in town.

“Glo Fiber spent the last few months kind of surveying our infrastructure system and seeing where would be the best place for them to put their fiber network. So, they’ve been out in the neighborhoods throughout town and working to install internet and phones lines to folks,” said Elkton Mayor Josh Gooden.

Over the last year, Glo Fiber has worked on similar projects in Bridgewater, Broadway, Dayton, Grottoes, and Timberville. Now, it’s in the process of doing the same thing in Elkton. The first homes connected in the town will have online access through Glo Fiber by the end of next week.

Once the connections are complete Elkton residents will have a choice they haven’t had before.

“Right now, the only option to town residents for internet providers is Comcast. There are other options for phone, but with Glo Fiber coming in that will open up and extra vendor for our residents to take advantage of and compare prices with to hopefully help them with providing a cheaper alternative,” said Gooden.

The hope is that having multiple internet options in town will lead to lower prices for residents.

“It’d been mentioned at our last meeting that one council member had filled out all the surveys, and she was going to see a $100 decrease in her internet bill per month. So, if those savings can be passed along to our residents, it makes Elkton a much better place to live,” said Gooden.

All connections in Elkton will be complete in the next few months. Once the project is finished, Glo Fiber said around 1,800 homes and businesses in Elkton will have access to high-speed fiber to home internet service.

Elkton residents interested in preregistering for Glo Fiber internet can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.