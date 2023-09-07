HFD highlights car seat checks ahead of Child Passenger Safety Week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September 17-23 is Child Passenger Safety Week. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2021 more than 36% of children under 13 who died while riding in passenger vehicles were unrestrained.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is highlighting the importance of ensuring children are not only buckled up but also buckled up properly. In that same 2021 study, NHTSA technicians found that although most caregivers believe they know how to install a car seat, nearly 46% are doing it incorrectly.

“We know that parents and caregivers routinely check their tire pressure or engine oil, but it is also important they’re checking their child’s car seat, because that’s what’s keeping the most vulnerable cargo in their vehicles safe,” HFD car seat technician Brianna Petit said.

NHTSA recommends three types of seats for caregivers to use: rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster seats. The seat requirements vary based on the child’s age and size.

“Try not to think of it as ‘When can we move to the next step?’. Consider it as ‘How long can we stay in this seat?’. A lot of the things we’re seeing is people transitioning from rear-facing to forward-facing or forward-facing to a booster seat way too soon,” Petit said.

HFD performs free car seat checks to ensure they are the right fit for both the child and properly installed. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, interested families can contact Petit at 540-810-0527 or Brianna.Petit@harrisonburgva.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.