Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

HFD highlights car seat checks ahead of Child Passenger Safety Week

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September 17-23 is Child Passenger Safety Week. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2021 more than 36% of children under 13 who died while riding in passenger vehicles were unrestrained.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is highlighting the importance of ensuring children are not only buckled up but also buckled up properly. In that same 2021 study, NHTSA technicians found that although most caregivers believe they know how to install a car seat, nearly 46% are doing it incorrectly.

“We know that parents and caregivers routinely check their tire pressure or engine oil, but it is also important they’re checking their child’s car seat, because that’s what’s keeping the most vulnerable cargo in their vehicles safe,” HFD car seat technician Brianna Petit said.

NHTSA recommends three types of seats for caregivers to use: rear-facing, forward-facing, and booster seats. The seat requirements vary based on the child’s age and size.

“Try not to think of it as ‘When can we move to the next step?’. Consider it as ‘How long can we stay in this seat?’. A lot of the things we’re seeing is people transitioning from rear-facing to forward-facing or forward-facing to a booster seat way too soon,” Petit said.

HFD performs free car seat checks to ensure they are the right fit for both the child and properly installed. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, interested families can contact Petit at 540-810-0527 or Brianna.Petit@harrisonburgva.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP: Suspect in fatal road rage shooting found dead, victim identified
he family of a missing Winchester woman is still seeking answers well over two months since she...
Still no answers in search for missing Winchester woman two months after her disappearance
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Crimora man dies in Nelson County crash
Rockingham County Planning Commission approves request allowing roller coaster at Massanutten
The Insurance Center of Harrisonburg says this is an issue because people might think they are...
MAX Insurance goes bankrupt with policies ending Sept. 21

Latest News

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
September is Hunger Action Month
Flowers from the Education Farm at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School in Waynesboro
Students manage fresh produce market in Waynesboro
A new petition has started in Augusta County to bring body and dash cameras back on the Board...
Resurgence in support for body cameras in Augusta County
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Break in the high heat on the way