Page County Candidate Forum happening Thursday

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - November is just two months away and localities across Virginia are gearing up for this year’s election.

Page County is starting a new candidate forum for this election.

Thursday night, candidates in Page County will answer to residents at the first ever Page County candidate forum.

Eight candidates are expected to answer questions at the forum.

They range from those running for board of supervisors, school board, clerk of court and sheriff in Page County.

”The community members can make an informed decision,” Alison Coltrane, organizer for the Page County Forum said. “There are lots of signs out in yards and posters and things, but we don’t really know what that person stands for you know what it is they want to do why is it they want to be elected to that position.”

Coltrane said it isn’t a debate so there will be no back and forth between candidates.

The event will also serve as a fundraiser for Trackside Theater where it will be held.

Coltrane said each participating candidate made a donation to the theater.

“Doors will open at 6:15 and candidates will have a printout list of questions for their office, so they’ll get 30 minutes ahead of time, so they’ll get some preparation done,” Coltrane said.

Questions have been submitted by the public, last minute questions will be taken until 6:45.

The forum begins at 7 p.m. at the Trackside Theater in Luray. It will also be live streamed on Facebook here.

The eight candidates attending, per the forum’s Facebook page will be:

Clerk of Court: Kim Bailey

Clerk of Court: Stephanie Breeden

Commissioner of Revenue: Tom Bauserman

Sheriff: Aaron Cubbage

District 2 BOS: Allen Louderback

District 2 BOS: Paula Kibler

Commonwealth Attorney: Bryan Cave

District 3 BOS: Ryan Cubbage

