Resurgence in support for body cameras in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A new petition has started in Augusta County to bring body and dash cameras back on the Board of Supervisors’ agenda.

Body and dash cameras have been discussed in Augusta County for more than two years. Logan Riner is the organizer of the new petition, saying the body cameras will bring security to the county.

“If we just got these cameras it would give us a non-biased account of what happens in those interactions,” Riner said. “The police would be held accountable, the citizens would be held accountable and I think everyone would be more comfortable being around them.”

Sheriff Donald Smith has advocated for body and dash cameras in the past but has “other priorities” to fulfill first. He also said that the cameras will “eventually make their way into the budget.”

The priority items Smith has asked for include:

More school resource officers in the county

New and refurbished cruisers

A new radio system

And better pay for your deputies

Riner said the cameras are a high priority for citizens in the county.

“This is what we want,” Riner said. “You know, we want a safe county, we want a safe community, we want to be able to have a good and strong relationship between the citizens and the Sheriff’s Office.”

Riner said the community will get positive reinforcement with body cameras for the deputies.

At the April 26th board meeting, the supervisors presented a poll of 801 people. 90% of the people who took the poll were in support of body cameras.

Riner said once the petition gets at least 1000 signatures, the petition will be presented to the board in hopes of putting the item back on the agenda.

