By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - September is Hunger Action Month.

Les Sinclair, Communications and PR Manager for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, said this initiative by Feeding America provides hunger relief organizations platforms to talk about food insecurity.

“It is a national way for everyone across the country to get involved in hunger relief,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair said the food bank is serving more people now than before the pandemic.

“127,500 people on average every single month. Those are children, those are seniors, those are hard-working people right here in our community,” said Sinclair.

He said this month is about inspiring people to donate, advocate and volunteer.

”Last year we had 12,000 new volunteers, and we are asking people to come be part of our organization we could not do it without our volunteers. They provided some 26,000 hours plus last fiscal year, and that equals about 14 full time positions,” said Sinclair.

Sinclair said this is community driven.

“There will be a lot of food drives going on through the community, and we ask you to participate in those, whether you are donating food or you’re donating money,” said Sinclair.

If you are food insecure or know someone who is food insecure, you can visit brafb.org and click find help to find a list of food pantries nearby.

Hunger Action Day is on September 15th.

