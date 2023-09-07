Students manage fresh produce market in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Every Thursday there is a student-run market at Kate Collins Middle School.

The market runs from August 17 through October 12.

Students have the opportunity to sell produce they’ve grown at the Education Farm at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.

Farm Operator with Waynesboro City Public Schools, Ryan Blosser, said there is an abundance of food grown at the Education Farm through programming with Project GROWS, Farm Camp and the Kate Collins Middle School Garden Club.

“They help customers, they make sales, they weigh out the produce and they are getting all sorts of real-time, real-world skills,” said Blosser.

Blosser said the biggest learning curve for students is figuring out the cost and pricing.

“The first questions we get when customers come is how much do the tomatoes cost, how much do the cucumbers cost. Our students are able to help with that question and are learning a lot about food costs,” said Blosser.

Blosser said the students run the stand together.

“We’ll set up under two pop up tents a couple of chalk boards with pricing on it and several tables and then display the food in a way that is inviting, and it is the students job when the customers approach the market stand to engage the customers and help them through the process of purchasing,” said Blosser.

He said the stand continues to get new customers as well, and they have regulars that come every week.

“They are starting to get to know community members who want to buy healthy food and start to learn to have those conversations, and it is really exciting,” said Blosser.

Blosser said a lot of planning goes into getting ready for the market.

“Preparation for the market has been going on for a long time now and it is ongoing. Students are out here on Tuesday. Sometimes they are helping harvest for the market, and we talking about what is going to be available at the market.”

Blosser said the money earned from the market goes to the Kate Collins Garden Club fund.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.