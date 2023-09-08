Broadway’s Autumn Festival & Antique Car Show back for 58th year

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Autumn officially starts in two weeks, but the town of Broadway is warming up with a big welcome. Broadway’s Autumn Fest and Antique Car Show returns for the 58th year Saturday.

The event allows the town to enter the new season in a collective effort.

The Autumn Festival and Antique Car Show continues to keep its community roots as locally grown businesses will have open houses up and down the strip.

The annual affair is how Broadway embraces the season change, but organizers acknowledge that it is also about people enjoying a stroll downtown with more than 100 vendors to meet and greet.

“A great opportunity for them to be involved and show off some of the work that they do. Many of our other retail businesses and restaurants really embrace the festival, and have their own fall open houses, and own live music, and so, there’s just such a great energy and such a great vibe happening,” Town of Broadway Deputy Manager Cari Orebaugh said.

There are a few new additions this year. The Off-Broadway Players have a spotlight to perform behind the former Broadway Elementary School, building the team to broaden their craft.

“This our first time doing improv. This is the culmination of a five-week class, and so it’s just a lot of fun. We’ve had a blast with these last few weeks and looking forward to showing the community, kind of, what we have,” Off-Broadway Participant James Hiter said.

Organizers and officials strive for the annual affair to grow, and they are backing it up with new features coming in, like Antique Alley on North Central Street.

“That’ll be an opportunity for vintage collectors, folks who love to browse antiques, to have a dedicated space. We’re excited to be able to extend the footprint of the festival, and then add a unique element that’s complementary to the rest of the festival activities,” Town of Broadway Deputy Manager Cari Orebaugh said.

Broadway’s Autumn Festival and Antique Car Show is meant to showcase local businesses while kicking off fall festival season for fall festivals gearing up in Elkton, Bridgewater, Dayton, and New Market. Broadway’s Main Street is scheduled to be closed so the fun can commence, rain or shine, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.